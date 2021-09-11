Five members from the Palestine Fire Department participated in the 10th annual Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb this past weekend at Fountain Place, Dallas.
Hunter Clifton, Derek Hunt, Korey Musil, Grant Holland and Jestan Hucklebridge joined firefighters and law enforcement members from all over Texas for the symbolic event.
“We were in full gear for the climb” Clifton said. “You felt like you were truly remembering the fallen on that day. It really hits you hard when the bell rings. All of us made the 112 floors and were exhausted after the trek. By the time we climbed 110 flights of stairs, the nameplates are so much more than just 422 names on a wall.”
This was the first time for Clifton, Holland and Hucklebridge to make the climb and the second for Musil and Hunt.
The Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is an opportunity for first responders to remember and honor their fallen brothers and sisters.
Only active duty, paid or volunteer firefighters, police officers and EMS, not affiliated in any way with a fire department, are allowed to register and climb in the event.
The fireman said on the day registration opened at 8 a.m. it was full within minutes.
The climb is not a race and not focused on raising money.
The memorial stair climb is an intensely physical event that provides remembrance and commemoration of the sacrifices of the 343 firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and nine EMS workers who perished at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
The firefighters climbed 112 floors in total to commemorate the climb the first responders made on 9/11.
Each participant carried an accountability tag to the top that was placed on a remembrance board. They also wore a badge that had a first responder that was killed on 9/11 in one of the towers. The badge contained the name, truck number and/or unit.
Sept. 11, 2001 will forever serve as the most poignant example and reminder of what only few are willing to do for all: give their lives in the service of others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.