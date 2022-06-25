While celebrating the Sesquicentennial anniversary of Palestine’s intertwining with the railroad, a visit to the Railroad Heritage Center of Palestine’s model train display should be at the top of anyone’s to-do list. But set aside enough time to study the exhibit thoroughly, as many of the amazing details can be missed without some effort.
The Texas State Railroad Society pursued and received the display from the family of Paul and Maria Domis of Dallas. Heritage Center Directors John and Linda Price led in the efforts.
“The display was never intended to be historically or geographically accurate,” Price said. “It was intended to reflect Domis' personal experiences.”
While the Prices go to great lengths to tie the display to historical representations of what would have been seen in Palestine during its railroad heyday, many of the details stand alone as unique.
And a few of them will tickle the funny bone.
In the ‘dodgy section of town’ lies the Coco Club, complete with a little commotion out in the street.
“We’re not exactly sure what’s going on at the Coco Club,” Price said with a chuckle. “But considering the police presence, it can’t be good.”
Mrs. Price showed off a rather unique feature hidden in the massive display: a two-story outhouse.
“There is appropriate signage,” Price said. “It directs the ‘IRS taxman’ to the bottom unit and ‘The Taxpayer’ to the unit upstairs.”
Appropriate indeed!
Another often overlooked detail tells a story directly from Paul Domis’ life as a young man.
“When Paul was young he was sent to live with his grandmother,” Price said. “As he got a little hair on his chest, he decided he wanted to experience more grown up things, like a trip to O’Malley’s Pub. When his grandmother found out, she did what you can see happening as you peak through the window.”
A closer look inside the window at O’Malley’s reveals Grandma chasing a young Paul out the front door with an umbrella.
“As far as we know, this is the only spot where the builder depicted himself in the display,” Price said.
The details come fast and furious. ‘Baldy’s Barbershop’ stands very close to the ‘Coco Club.’ Yet another outhouse reveals a gentleman who fell victim to a faulty door latch. He is fortunately facing the other way. One could search for hours and still miss details.
The Railroad Heritage Center is open Monday thru Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and is located at 808 W. Oak Street in Palestine.
For more information call 903-393-4014 or visit tsrrsociety.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.