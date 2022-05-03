Americans and people of all faiths will join together and pray this Thursday in observance of the 71st National Day of Prayer.
In Palestine, there will be a community prayer held at noon May 5 in Reagan Park.
According to Brandon Greene, a group of pastoral leaders in Palestine are joining together to lead the hour long prayer services.
And Southside Baptist Church is hosting a Drive-in Prayer Assembly from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Community members are invited to stop by and pray at the church.
“This is a come as you can, pray as you feel lead to,” said Alexis Lowery, event chair. “You can stay in your car and pray alone, have someone join your at your car or pray on the front lawn of the church grounds where a prayer tent will be set up.”
This national observance for a day of prayer is steeped in history and is prayerfully put together by a hand-selected National Day of Prayer Task Force.
For each annual observance, the National Day of Prayer Task Force chooses a theme and verse. The 2022 “Exalt the Lord who has established us.”
This year’s verse is Colossians 2:6-7, “Therefore as you have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, having been firmly rooted and now being built up in Him and established in your faith, just as you were instructed, and overflowing with gratitude.”
This year's National Prayer was written by Kathy Branzell, president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force to be read simultaneously throughout the nation at noon on Thursday, May 5.
The task force encourages everyone to pray for seven centers of national influence that include the three branches of government, military, media, business, education, the church and families.
This year the NDP Task Force is joining forces with Pray.com to host a prayer gathering for our nation through the National Day of Prayer Broadcast. The broadcast will a 90 minute program that will begin at 8 p.m. ET on our website and streaming platforms. For more information, log onto www.nationaldayofprayer.org/2022Broadcast.
The broadcast will be hosted by Branzell, and will feature Chris Tomlin, Matthew West, Robert Morris, Dr. Ed Young, Alan Jackson, Jack Graham, Joni Eareckson Tada, Ronnie Floyd, Skip Heitzig, Miles McPherson, Mark Batterson, Samuel Rodriguez, Lecrae, Anne Graham-Lotz, Nick Hall, Beth Jones, Mike Kai and Bishop Kenneth Ulmer.
The first national call for prayer was made in 1775 when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation. Through a joint resolution by congress, in 1952, President Harry Truman signed a bill that declared the observance for the National Day of Prayer. Every President since then has singed a national Day of Prayer proclamation.
President Ronald Reagan signed Public Law 100-307 on May 8, 1988 designated the first Thursday in May as the annual observance for the National Day of Prayer. Ten years later, President Bill Clinton signed Pub. L. 105-225 that stated each U.S. President shall issue a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer, a day for the people of the United States to turn to God in prayer at churches, in groups and as individuals.
Like all other recognized national observance, this observance is placed on all Hallmark calendars and observed annually across the U.S. And in Washington, D.C. Observances will be held at state capitols, county court houses, city halls, in schools, business, churches and homes as people gather together for prayer for our country and our leaders.
2022 National Prayer for America
Lord, we exalt You.
We are filled with awe and wonder as our praise joins the heavenly hosts saying,
“Holy, Holy, Holy is the Lord of hosts,
The whole earth is full of His glory.”
You have established Your throne in heaven and the foundations of the earth.
You alone are the Creator; the earth is Yours and all it contains is for Your glory.
You created and established all of us as Your image bearers.
May our lips and lives continually praise You, reflecting and magnifying You in all our words and ways.
You are the author of our days, You have established Your plans and purpose for us.
We respond to your glory and authority in obedience to Your Word and will.
You have established prayer that we, Your children,
Can communicate with our Heavenly Father directing, strengthening, and discipling us in Your everlasting love.
We join heaven’s activities as we lift up our prayers
And pour out our praise, repentance, thanks, intercession and supplication.
Lord, You have established America through the hearts of our founding fathers and
the documents they penned declaring our dependence on Your sovereignty and supremacy.
We overflow with gratitude having been firmly rooted and built up in our faith in You.
Let our reputation be of our faith in Christ alone,
our love for all people, and fruitful lives bearing the attitude, affections, and actions of Your Spirit,
Who dwells and works within us and through us.
We pray for America: the Church, Family, Education,
Military, Workplace, Government, Arts, Entertainment and Media.
United in Your love, we exalt the Lord who has established us.
In Jesus Name we always pray, Amen!
