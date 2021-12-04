This week local non-profits began to unveil their entries in the Dogwood Garden Clubs 10th annual Festival of Trees in the store fronts of business in downtown Palestine.
The Festival of Trees is a competition among local non-profits, hosted by the Dogwood Garden Club at Christmas, to help them earn money by decorating a Christmas tree with a theme or message.
For the first eight years of the contest, the trees were featured in the Palestine Mall. Two years ago, the club moved the competition to the windows of the stores in the downtown area.
A total of $2,000 will awarded to the winning trees. Andrew Gregory, General Manager of Ben E. Keith Co. Beverage Distributors, is the underwriter for this event.
This event was brought to Palestine by Linda Jean Brown, a member of the Dogwood Garden Club, after seeing a similar event to Festival of Trees in Florida. According to Brown, this contest is not about the “most beautiful tree.” The trees are judged on a scale of points located in the guideline forms which each participant receives. Judging by qualified judges is done based solely on the scale of points.
Each non-profit typically chooses a theme or statement they want to make with their tree. Many of the groups began planning their tree in the summer months and early fall, hand making their ornaments and decorations.
This year there are 13 trees dressing up storefront throughout downtown Palestine. The trees will be on display the month of December.
The members of the Dogwood Garden Club of Palestine have been beautifying Palestine and Anderson County for the past 80 years.
They continue to decorate the Christmas tree at the rotunda inside the Anderson County Courthouse, along with their USA and Texas themed Christmas trees in the lobby of the Annex for the holiday season.
