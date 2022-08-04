“While most East Texans were planning Thanksgiving dinners in 1929, four old friends in Frankston were sitting down for a meal of possum and sweet potatoes.”
Renowned East Texas historian Bob Bowman penned this commemoration of Frankston history in his syndicated column, “Bob Bowman’s East Texas,” in 2006.
“W.W. Scarborough's decision to invite Davis Gardner, Lee Jowell and Ralph Levassar for a possum dinner at Scarborough Springs led to one of East Texas' most unusual culinary events during the years of the Great Depression.”
The four friends enjoyed their meal so much that they decided to invite everyone in Frankston in 1930. 47 people attended and the Frankston Possum Dinner became an event that attracted people from all over East Texas and several neighboring states. Metropolitan newspapers and the wire services made the dinner a celebrity event with stories appearing throughout the country.
Bowman went on to mention how beloved Frankston cook Eugenia Carey prepared every dinner for ten years. The meal began with a simple menu of possum and sweet potatoes, but eventually evolved into a more diverse spread. Successive dinners included beef, pork, mutton, bear, elk and bison meat, duck, chicken and turkey and “some things the cooks were reluctant to identify.” And, of course, there was plenty of fresh possum meat.
Contests were held and awards were given to whoever brought the largest possum to the event. A photograph circulated around the country which showed two Frankston residents holding up a pair of massive possums before they became a meal.
The annual dinner continued for ten years during the depression, but in 1939, following the death of founder W.W. Scarborough, his friends decided to honor him by making the 1939 dinner the biggest ever. When that dinner began, the pits held 1,100 pounds of beef, 900 pounds of pork, 600 pounds of mutton, and 140 fat possums.
1939's biggest possum weighed in at nearly ten pounds. The winner was awarded a suit of Dickey's khakis.
Bowman recounted that “Some 3,500 men and women were served possum (and the rest of the menu) on five long tables. However, there is no record of how many of the guests declined possum servings.”
Plans were made to have a 1940 Possum Dinner but the country's preoccupation with World War II put a cloud over the event. There was not another Possum Dinner held in Frankston.
Bob Bowman passed away in 2013. He and his wife Doris were the authors of more than 45 books about East Texas. His weekly history column ran in 80 East Texas newspapers.
Texas Escapes published a tribute to Bowman upon his passing.
“It is safe to say there was no one who had a more encyclopedic knowledge of East Texas than Bob Bowman. It was a first-hand knowledge that was acquired by years of personal conversations in cafes and restaurants and business meetings that were doubtless made more personal by Mr. Bowman’s attendance.”
Bowman’s books spanned all aspects of East Texas, including community and county histories, folklore, travel, restaurants and country cafes, East Texas expressions and idioms, home remedies, East Texas rivers and much more. But the annual Frankston Possum Dinner has to rank among the most unusual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.