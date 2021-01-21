Women across the nation wore pearls, Converse sneakers and business wear to celebrate the 49th Vice President Kamala Harris and her inauguration Wednesday, Jan. 20.
In a historic moment for women, Harris became the first female U.S. vice president, the highest-ranking female elected official in U.S. history, the first African American and first Asian American vice president.
Harris wore Chuck Taylor Converse shoes and pearls on the campaign trail with Joe Biden across the nation and in a cover shoot for Vogue Magazine.
In Palestine, Diane Davis proudly wore her Chuck Taylors, pearls and a blazer Wednesday, Jan. 20.
“Good triumphs again,” Davis said. “This presidency and vice presidency will be a challenge for all of us. To see a South Asian/African American woman inaugurated as Vice President of the United States and a graduate of a Howard University can show my granddaughters that anything is possible if they work hard.
“I hope my granddaughters realize that education is key in this society. I never thought in my lifetime that I would ever see an African American President, let alone an African American Vice President. I realize we’ve come a long way, but we have a long way to go.
“I look forward to the day when Black people will be treated as being a part of one America, not two different Americas. I feel so much pride today, to the point of tears just watching today’s event, not just because Vice President Harris is Asian American and African American, but hopefully she will be part of making America what it should be, full of hope, and love.
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said it best ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate can not drive out hate, only love can do that.’ He also said ‘The time is always right to do what is right.’ I pray we will all be treated equally.”
Cessily Walker Mdluli, with Walker and Walker Funeral Home in Grapeland, also donned her pearls in support of Harris for this historic occasion.
“This is a monumental day to be remembered in history,” Mdluli said. “Seeing a woman - a woman of color - second in command, gives all women hope that the glass ceiling has been broken.”
Born in Oakland, California, Harris graduated from Howard University and the University of California Hastings College of the Law.
She began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, before being recruited to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and later the City Attorney of San Francisco’s office.
In 2003, she was elected district attorney of San Francisco. She became Attorney General of California in 2010 andwas re-elected in 2014.
Harris served as a U.S. Senator from California from 2017 to 2021.
As a senator, she advocated for healthcare reform, a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, a ban on assault weapons and progressive tax reform.
This presidential inauguration was deeply significant to Minister Theresa Hamilton, co-pastor at Saint James Missionary Baptist Church in Palestine.
“Our country has experienced tremendous adversities from continued racial injustice, political divisions and now, civil insurrection,” Hamilton said. “If there was a time our country needed to look at our leadership and see cohesiveness, this is. Hopefully, with this Inauguration our country can begin to repair this rip we experienced.
“The swearing in of our country’s first African and Asian American female Vice President was just as symbolic if not more than when President Barack Obama was sworn in. A woman - an African American and Asian woman - now sits in the second highest seat in our country. During the inauguration we were reminded of the principles that these United States were founded upon and that is a belief in God. No we’re are not a perfect country nor are any of us perfect people but when we lay aside our differences we can accomplish great things.
“This inauguration is a reminder together we stand, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and one day justice for all. In the words of President Biden and scripture, ‘Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.’”
