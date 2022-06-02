Visit Palestine, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce and Palestine Main Street invite you to join them for the sesquicentennial celebration of the railroad’s arrival in Palestine.
The 150 year celebration will take place Saturday, July 2 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Texas State Railroad depot.
Palestine leaders John H. Reagan and George A. Wright, realizing the potential of the railroad, garnered wide support to offer county money to what would later become the International and Great Northern Railroad, which reached Palestine in 1872.
Between 1874 and 1875, the railroad moved its headquarters, along with shops and a roundhouse, to Palestine and became a vital economic force.
In an effort to spare the courthouse and original town square the noise and traffic associated with a railroad, the line was routed west of what became known as Old Town, the town's original business district. New Town developed around the rail depot, however it was decades before the two sections blended together.
The impact of the railroad is still seen in Palestine today.
The celebration will include live music, refreshments, a proclamation and more.
The Texas State Railroad depot is located at 790 Park Road 70 in Palestine.
For more information call 800-659-3484 or visit www.visitpalestine.com
