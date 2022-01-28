AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he wants to “shut down” the popular social media platform TikTok for allowing advertising posts which he said are exacerbating the human trafficking problem in the state.
Abbott, who held a border security briefing Thursday, charged Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to look into legal options against the platform.
“TikTok should be ashamed, condemned, and have a legal action brought against it for promoting human trafficking,” Abbott said.
Abbott claimed that through TikTok, cartels in Mexico are recruiting Texas teens to be smuggled for both drugs and for money. He said recruiting has occurred in San Antonio, Houston and other cities.
The briefing included several attorneys general from other Republican-led states who said they were in the Lone Star State to get a better understanding of border issues. Abbott said those attorneys generals should join the suit, should one be filed.
Human trafficking is one of the reasons Abbott is in favor of stronger border security.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were 987 human trafficking cases reported in Texas in 2020 with more than 3,500 substantiated signal calls — the second highest volume of any state in the country. In 2019, there were 1,088 cases reported.
“The cartels have long recruited our children on both sides of the border to do their deeds,” said Steven McCraw, Texas Department of Public Safety director. “Now, using TikTok, we're seeing kids being recruited from all around the state … coming down there in droves as a result of this global mass migration event.”
He added: “Keep in mind, when you’re talking about border security, [cartels are] not trying to smuggle something just to keep at the border, what comes through these borders impacts each of you and your citizens and every community in Texas.”
TikTok could not be immediately reached for comment.
Abbott also took shots at President Joe Biden saying his policies — or lack thereof — have added to issues on the border. He pointed to the rise of fentanyl entering the state, even though human trafficking and the crossing over of illegal, deadly drugs have long been a problem on the Texas-Mexico border.
West Virginia AG Patrick Morrisey, who was present during the briefing, said his state is really feeling the brunt of the immigration problem with fentanyl.
"Deadly amounts are flooding into our state," Morrisey said.
