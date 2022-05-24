AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott continued his strong-arm approach to border security Monday, touting current initiatives and possible new ones to curb migration across the Texas-Mexico border.
Abbott held a news conference in Eagle Pass after touring the border on what would have been the day Title 42 — the controversial, pandemic-era rule that left migrants in Mexico until their asylum hearing — was lifted. The rule was used to quickly expel migrants, including asylum-seekers, under public health interest due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A federal judge paused the rule, often referred to as “Remain in Mexico,” on Friday, saying a lift would cause “irreparable harm” by forcing states to spend money on health care, law enforcement, education and other services for migrants.
The U.S. Department of Justice quickly filed an appeal following the decision, with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaving a final decision unknown and thousands of migrants in limbo, officials have said.
According to state data, law enforcement officials apprehend 7,000 migrants a day illegally crossing into the U.S. Federal officials acknowledged that lifting Title 42 could result in as many as 18,000 border crossings a day.
“We don't want communities like Eagle Pass to be overrun with a large number of migrants who are milling around on the streets,” Abbott said. “We want to alleviate that challenge that cities like Eagle Pass are dealing with by putting these people on buses and sending them to Washington, D.C.”
Abbott was referring to an initiative launched in April following news that the Biden administration planned to sunset Title 42. So far, 45 buses have moved migrants from the Lone Star State to the nation’s capital using Texas taxpayer dollars.
Abbott has taken a personal interest in border initiatives over the past 15 months beginning with Operation Lone Star, which launched in March 2021. The operation has the goal of addressing the rise in illegal immigration and drug trafficking.
As of May 20, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard have conducted 252,000 migrant apprehensions. DPS has seized more than 344 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout the state, officials said.
“We as a state will be continuing to deploy more resources, tools and strategies that will make it far more difficult for people to be able to cross the border into communities like Eagle Pass,” Abbott said. “This process is made far more effective by all of us working together.”
