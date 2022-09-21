Abbott: Mexican cartels are ‘terrorists’

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order Wednesday declaring Mexican cartels as terrorists for the role they play in shepherding illegal drugs, particularly fentanyl, into the United States.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, often proving lethal with as little as 2 milligrams.
Texas has seen an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths between 2020 and 2021, with an estimated 1,672 deaths in 2021, compared to 883 in 2020, state data shows.
“Fentanyl is a clandestine killer,” Abbott said during a news conference in Midland. “Texans are victimized by Mexican cartels that produce and import, so cartels are terrorists, and it's time that we started treating them that way.”
The executive order directs the Texas Department of Public Safety to take immediate action in identifying gangs that are supporting Mexican cartels and work to seize assets as well as disrupt cartel networks, Abbott said.
The order also directs other state agencies to alert the public, including schools and workplaces through social media and public service announcements, about fentanyl.
Abbott sent a letter Tuesday to the leaders of nine Texas state agencies directing them to increase their anti-fentanyl efforts and prepare statutory changes, budget priorities and other initiatives to address the issue ahead of the upcoming legislative session.
Abbott also sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, asking that they classify Mexican cartels operating in Texas as “terrorist organizations.”
“These Mexican cartels are violent, deadly threats to every Texan and every American,” Abbott said. “Fentanyl is a scourge where just one pill kills.”
Abbott was joined by DPS Director Col. Steve McCraw, Midland police Chief Seth Herman and Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis.
Griffis said he hopes prosecutors and increased prison sentences for those who sell fentanyl-laced pills will help deter the selling of the lethal drug.
The Texas Legislature in 2021 passed a law that increases the punishment for those who manufacture and distribute fentanyl in Texas. Under the new law, the minimum prison time for the manufacturing or delivering of 4 to 200 grams of fentanyl in Texas is a minimum of 10 years, 200 to 400 grams is a minimum of 15 years and more than 400 grams is a minimum of 20 years. The maximum penalty is life in prison and fines up to $250,000.
Abbott added that because fentanyl has become so widespread, the state is moving beyond seizing it through Operation Lone Star, the state military mission along the Texas-Mexico border to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking.
In addition, law enforcement agencies in Texas are now working to identify source providers and distributors within Texas and disrupt their supply chains, Abbott said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 75,000 Americans died from fentanyl-related overdoses over a 12-month period ending in February. Fentanyl is now the No. 1 cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45, the CDC said.
“It has become clear that fentanyl is killing Texans without or with substance abuse problems,” Abbott said. “We are taking this fentanyl crisis seriously and we want to stop it in Texas.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.