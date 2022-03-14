AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott announced a new top military official of Texas on Monday.
Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Suelzer will replace Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, whose three-year appointment expired on Feb. 1.
“General Suelzer brings a wealth of military experience to this new role, and I am confident that he will uphold the integrity of the Texas Military Department and exemplify servant leadership throughout every aspect of this position,” Abbott said in a news release.
Suelzer’s official title is adjutant general, who is commander of the soldiers and airmen of the Texas Military Department, and reports directly to the governor in matters pertaining to the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard, and Texas State Guard, per the release.
Suelzer previously served as the Deputy Adjutant General-Air for the Texas National Guard at Camp Mabry in Austin.
He joined the Texas Air National Guard in 2007 where he served as Deputy Director of Operations for Domestic Operations, the release said. He also served on two Texas Southwest Border missions and was the military Dual Status Commander for COVID-19 response in Texas, it said.
"I thank General Norris for her exceptional service to the State of Texas and am honored to appoint her successor, Major General Thomas Suelzer, as the Adjutant General of Texas,” Abbott said.
Suelzer's promotion comes of the heels of the one year anniversary of the launch of Operation Lone Star, the state military mission along the Texas-Mexico border to address illegal immigration issues. OLS has been riddled with issues on pay, preparedness and reported death by suicide of guardsmen, among other problems. Even so, Abbott continues to push his border initiatives often repeating rhetoric at his campaign events.
“Our efforts to secure the border through Operation Lone Star would not be possible without our local partners as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers on the ground who work tirelessly on the frontlines to make our border and the entire state safer," Abbott said at a border security roundtable last week. "We will continue to do whatever it takes to secure the border and keep communities safe.”
