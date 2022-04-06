AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott announced a series of new initiatives Wednesday in an effort to further secure the Texas-Mexico border including more strict vehicle inspections and sending migrants to Washington, D.C.
The new strategies will be part of Operation Lone Star, the state military mission along the Texas-Mexico border to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking, with the purpose of curtailing the smuggling of migrants and drugs into the country.
The first strategy is a zero tolerance policy for the unsafe smuggling of migrants in vehicles. Effective immediately, the Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct enhanced safety inspections of vehicles as they cross the international ports of entry, Abbott said. While Abbott admitted this will “drastically slow” traffic moving across the border, he said it is a “direct byproduct” of cartel efforts to smuggle people and drugs.
State officials said the inspections will occur on Texas land, where TDPS has the legal authority to conduct them.
Secondly, Texas will sponsor the busing of migrants arrested along the border to Washington, D.C., where Abbott said the federal government can handle what to do with them. The Texas Division of Emergency Management will coordinate these efforts and use as many buses as needed, TDEM Chief Nim Kidd said.
Following the announcement, Abbott's office clarified that the transportation will include flight options and be voluntary, stating that the migrants must be processed, released from federal custody and show DHS documentation to board a bus or plane.
“We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” Abbott said.
Third, Abbott also directed the Texas Military Division to further deter migrants crossing the Rio Grande River by deploying boat blockades at appropriate regions; adding razor wire at low water crossings and high traffic areas; creating container blockades to drive people away from low water crossings; and lighting up prominent smuggling areas at night to better detect activity.
Abbott also said the Texas National Guard will begin mass migration rehearsals Thursday where they will train for “an influx” of migrants expected at the border. He said they will be equipped with riot gear incase of potential violence.
He added that he plans to announce more initiatives next week.
“Texas will be taking its own unprecedented actions this month to do what no state in America has ever done in the history of this country to better secure our state as well as our nation,” Abbott said.
The heavy-handed push for stronger efforts along the border is in response to President Joe Biden’s announcement Friday to end Title 42, a pandemic-era emergency rule that allowed U.S. immigration authorities to expel migrants and asylum seekers because of public health concerns related to COVID-19, Abbott said. The rule, put in place by former President Donald Trump, will expire May 23.
Federal officials said once the rule is lifted, they anticipate 18,000 people will try to cross the border daily.
“We have potentially more people who will be crossing our border illegally by the end of this year than live in Los Angeles, America's second largest city, with the administration ending Title 42 expulsions in May,” Abbott said.
The announcement also comes a day after OLS leaders said they will need $531 million to keep the operation going through the end of the fiscal year.
Abbott said these new initiatives will not immediately require additional funding, but OLS has also increased the state’s budget on border security by more than $3 billion through 2023, per Texas Tribune reporting.
“The reality is securing the border does not come cheap,” Abbott said.
