AUSTIN — The Texas gubernatorial election is two months away and candidates Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke have launched new campaign ads against each other.
Abbott, the Republican seeking his fourth term in office, has zeroed in on Democrat O’Rourke’s previous comments on law enforcement funding. O’Rourke’s campaign slammed claims made by Abbott last weekend that those who are victims of rape can simply “get the Plan B pill” to avoid unwanted pregnancies.
“Greg Abbott’s extreme abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest took effect last month as Texas leads the nation in rape offenses on his watch, and as the arrest rate for rape has fallen by nearly half since he took office. Meanwhile, he allows over 3,000 untested rape kits to collect dust in his state crime labs,” Beto for Texas spokesperson Chris Evans said in a statement. “Texans deserve better than this extremism, cruelty and incompetence. As governor, Beto will fight to restore a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care and future.”
Other Democratic nominees for state offices have zeroed in on abortion access, as recent polls show that most Texans believe there should be at least some access to abortions.
The ad also highlights previous statements by Abbott in which he pledged to “eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas” after the state implemented the Heartbeat Act, which outlawed abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, including in the instances of rape or incest.
In his own ad released Monday, Abbott focused on public safety, suggesting that O’Rourke wants to defund and dismantle police forces across the state. O’Rourke has denied such plans.
In the 30-second ad, Abbott appears in front of images of a crime scene with red and blue lights flashing, promising to be a governor who supports law enforcement by ensuring they are fully funded.
“He wants to punish the police, not the criminals,” Abbott said of O’Rourke. “Securing the future of Texas starts with securing your safety.”
Both Abbott and O’Rourke have broken fundraising records as they have raised tens of millions of dollars for their campaigns.
Last week, O’Rourke’s campaign announced it earmarked $10 million for TV ads to be played over the fall. Abbott’s campaign previously announced it planned to purchase $20 million worth of advertising for the fall.
Election Day is Nov. 8. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.