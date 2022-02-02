AUSTIN — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke both raised more than $1.3 million in the first 20 days of 2022.
Abbott raised $1.43 million while O’Rourke brought in $1.3 million, per their campaign finance reports, out raising their primary competitors. But not outright so for Abbott who raised only slightly more than GOP candidate Don Huffines, who reported raising $1.14 million.
The primary election is less than 30 days away where eight Republicans and five Democrats are vying for their parties' nomination in the November general election.
Reports offer information such as contributions, expenditures and cash on hand accumulated between Jan. 1-20. They were due Jan. 31, but the documents for a few candidates were not yet appearing on the Texas Secretary of State’s website as of 4 p.m. on Feb. 1.
In the Republican Lt. Governor race, incumbent Dan Patrick continued to out-raise his competitors significantly so. But Eva Guzman, GOP-candidate seeking to unseat current Attorney General Ken Paxton, not only out-raised but also outspent the incumbent. Paxton’s war chest however is more than five times larger than Guzman’s.
In the Democratic primary, Carla Brailey for Lt. Gov. and Joe Jaworski for attorney general continued to out-raise and out-spend others seeking like positions.
Candidates will release a final round of campaign finance reports ahead of the primaries.
Primary Election Day is March 1 with early voting beginning Feb. 14.
