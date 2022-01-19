AUSTIN — The campaigns of Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke each raised millions of dollars as the gubernatorial primaries near.
Both candidates released their latest fundraising reports ahead of the Jan. 18 deadline to the Texas Ethics Commission.
Democratic candidate O’Rourke has raised $7.2 million, his campaign said. The money was raised between Nov. 15, when he launched his campaign, and Dec. 31. In the first 24 hours after announcing his run, O’Rourke raised $2 million. His total includes that initial drive.
O’Rourke, who rose to political prominence when he nearly unseated Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, proved even then his ability to fundraise large sums of money. In the current cycle, O’Rourke’s campaign said he received donations from more than 115,600 contributions.
“While Abbott is taking million-dollar checks from the CEOs who profited off of the grid collapse, we’re receiving support from people all over Texas who want to ensure that our state finally leads in great jobs, world class schools and the ability to see a doctor,” O’Rourke said in a statement.
Following O’Rourke’s announcement, incumbent Abbott's campaign released its report stating it had raised $18.9 million over the latest reporting period — elevating his bank balance to more than $65 million cash on hand, it said. This includes the $37.6 million the campaign raised over the seven months campaign fundraising was allowed.
The donations come from almost 44,000 first time contributors with the average contribution of $119, it said.
“These generous contributions from people all across Texas show just how excited Texans are for this campaign,” said Abbott in a news release. “These donations will help us secure the future of Texas and keep us on a path towards an even brighter future.”
While Abbott and O’Rourke face seven and four opponents in the March primary, respectively, each is the best-known candidate for their parties and will likely face-off in the general election in November.
Primary Election Day is March 1 with early voting beginning Feb. 14. The last day to register to vote is Jan. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.