AUSTIN — The Office of the Texas Governor announced Wednesday that the first bus carrying migrants who illegally crossed the Texas-Mexico border arrived in Washington, D.C., adding that a second was on its way.
The governor’s office said the bus was filled with migrants from the countries of Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, but gave few additional details, such as how many migrants were on each bus and whether said migrants were caught as part of Operation Lone Star, the state military mission along the Texas-Mexico border to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking.
Texas officials said the migrant passengers were dropped off between Union Station and the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.
“As the federal government continues to turn a blind eye to the border crisis, the State of Texas will remain steadfast in our efforts to fill in the gaps and keep Texans safe," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.
Abbott first announced the strategy to charter buses to the nation’s capital on Texas taxpayer dime last week. During a press conference, Abbott made it seem like migrants who were caught illegally crossing the border would be immediately placed on a bus and sent to D.C.
Abbott’s press office later clarified that the transportation would include flights, but would only be available for individuals who have been processed and released from federal custody. The busing would also be voluntary, it said.
Abbott’s plan was quickly condemned by opposition as a gimmick in an election year.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Abbott challenger Beto O’Rourke said the move was “just another political stunt financed by the people of Texas.”
“If Abbott focused on solutions instead of stunts, then Texas could have made some real progress on this issue over the last seven years,” O’Rourke said.
Nonetheless, Abbott said the heavy-handed push for stronger efforts along the border is in response to President Joe Biden’s announcement Friday to end Title 42, a pandemic-era emergency rule that allowed U.S. immigration authorities to expel migrants and asylum seekers because of public health concerns related to COVID-19.
The Title 42 rule does not expire until May 23, but federal officials said once the rule is lifted, they anticipate 18,000 people will try to cross the border daily.
"By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border,” Abbott said. “Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden Administration’s failure to secure our border."
