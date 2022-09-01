AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott shut down the prospect of raising the state’s minimum age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21, stating that he believed doing so would be “unconstitutional.”
During a campaign event in Allen on Wednesday, Abbott was asked if he would consider calling a special session to make the change.
“There have been three courts since May that have made it clear that it is unconstitutional to ban someone between the ages of 18 and 20 from being able to buy an AR,” Abbott responded. “That came out of the federal court of appeals, and then there was a Supreme Court decision that was in line and upheld it, and then after that a federal court in the state of Texas struck down the Texas law that would ban people between the ages of 18 and 20 from buying a handgun. So it's clear that the gun control law that they are seeking in Uvalde — as much as they may want it — (has) already been ruled to be unconstitutional.”
The comment comes days after a March 4 Our Lives rally at the Texas Capitol.
On Saturday, hundreds gathered in support of the families of the Uvalde victims, who sought to raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 after a teenage gunman entered an elementary school in May and killed 21 people with a legally purchased rifle.
The Texas law that allowed him to do so only requires buyers of any type of firearm to be 18 or older, the exception being the federal ban on handguns for anyone under the age of 21.
Gun rights activist Andi Turner, legislative director for the Texas State Rifle Association, previously told CNHI News that her organization was against raising the minimum age, as 18 is deemed the adult age in many other American aspects such as voting and joining the military.
“If you are old enough to fight and die for your constitution and your country, you are old enough to vote, you are old enough for every other constitutional right, then you are eligible for this one,” Turner said.
Abbott’s comments all but cement the future of gun reform as a nonstarter, particularly as raising the minimum age appeared to be the only gun reform option that had bipartisan support from state lawmakers.
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, has been openly critical of Abbott’s refusal to address gun violence, stating most recently that as Texans were rallying at the Capitol demanding a special session be called, Abbott “chose to flee and campaign instead.”
In a Tuesday Tweet, Gutierrez said that parents know that “cameras, fences, and even cops don’t keep guns out of school. We must raise the age limit to 21.”
Beto O’Rourke, Democratic gubernatorial candidate seeking to unseat Abbott, also has pushed for certain gun reforms, such as an age adjustment.
During a campaign event in Lampasas in August, he said he believed had the minimum age been set to 21, it likely would have prevented the Uvalde shooting.
“(The Uvalde gunman) didn't try to get those guns when he was 16, he didn't try to get those guns when he was 17. He waited because he wanted to follow the law,” O’Rourke said. “If we raise the age to 21, at least in that instance, we would have purchased three more years for some kind of intervention, to stop that kind of slaughter and to ensure that those families don't endure the suffering and loss that they're trying to live through.”
