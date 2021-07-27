It was a short meeting for the second regularly scheduled bi-monthly meeting of the Anderson County Commissioners Court on Monday.
With County Judge Robert Johnson and Commissioner Kennth Dickson on vacation, Judge Pro-Tem Rashad Mims led the meeting with Commissioners Joey Hill and Greg Chapin.
During the meeting the commissioners approved:
• the consent agenda items, including budget amendments, payment of the bills, utility crossings and departmental reports;
• increasing the maximum hourly pay scale for part-time employees to $16 per hour;
• the purchase of new phones for adult probation, and as additional backup for the county, in the estimate of $3,165 to come out of capital outlay;
• to replace computer and sound equipment in the district courtroom, from CDW-G, in the amount of $941.49, to come out of capital outlay;
• the purchase of a door motor for the jail sally port, in the amount of $3,200, from Overhead Door, to come out of capital outlay;
• and changes to the proposed county budget for 2022.
