AUSTIN — The number of facility-based abortions that Texas residents obtained in the state and surrounding states declined 33% since Senate Bill 8, according to a new study by the University of Texas at Austin released Tuesday.
S.B. 8, also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, bans abortions in Texas after cardiac activity is detected in a fetus, usually around six weeks of pregnancy. It also allows third parties to sue doctors, nurses and anyone who aids or abets the procurement of an abortion in Texas.
Enacted Sept. 1, 2021, S.B. 8 was the most restrictive abortion law at that time. The study observed that following its implementation, there was a 33% decline in the number of in-state and out-of-state abortions.
Even with more than 1,000 Texas residents traveling out of state each month, out-of-state abortions did not fully offset the decrease in abortions in Texas with the total number of abortions remaining lower than pre-S.B. 8 levels through February 2022, the end of the study period, the report said. This indicates that many people were forced to travel farther away for care, self-manage their abortion, or continue a pregnancy they did not want, it said.
During the 6-month period after S.B. 8, abortions at 12 weeks of pregnancy or more represented a larger percentage of out-of-state abortions for Texans over time, the report found. The share increased from 17% in September 2021 to 31% in February 2022. At this point in pregnancy, people require an in-clinic procedural abortion because they are no longer eligible to use the FDA-approved medication abortion regimen, it said.
“As Texans’ demand for care strained out-of-state facilities, patients were pushed beyond the point at which they could get a medication abortion,” said Dr. Samuel Dickman, a co-author of the study.. “Many people prefer to get abortions earlier in pregnancy, and they want to have a choice about the type of method they will use. Restrictions that force people to get care later in pregnancy undermine their reproductive freedom and create additional financial and logistical hardships for those who are able to get care in another state.”
The study analyzed data from 18 of 23 Texas clinics and 35 of 42 clinics in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico, where Texas residents were most likely to obtain care.
Since the conclusion of the study period, abortions have become more restrictive in Texas.
Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states have the ability to regulate abortions, all abortions in Texas were banned except to save the life of a the pregnant person. Anyone who completes an abortion otherwise is subject to hefty fines and jail time. And the S.B. 8 law that allows anyone to sue remains in effect.
Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma have also banned abortion care following the June 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
“Our study shows how disruptive a single state’s abortion ban can be,” said Kari White, lead investigator of the Texas Policy Evaluation Project and associate professor of social work and sociology at UT Austin. “Now that Texas and many neighboring states have completely banned abortion, it will be even more difficult for people to obtain timely, comprehensive reproductive healthcare. The obstacles to care may be impossible to overcome for those who already face multiple structural disadvantages.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.