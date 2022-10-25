Vote
PEXELS STOCK PHOTO

AUSTIN — About 3.1% of Texas voters cast ballots Monday, per state data.

Monday marked the first day of early voting for the November midterm election. Eligible Texans will be electing various congressional, state and local officials, including positions of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, railroad commission and the state board of education.

In total, 549,611 of the state’s 17.67 million registered voters voted either in person or by mail.

Texas added about 488,000 new voters between the March primaries and the current election cycle.

Loving County, in West Texas and the least populated county in the state, reported the highest percentage turnout on Monday at 9.17%. It has 109 registered voters.

Harris County, home to Houston and the state’s most populated county, reported a total turnout rate of 3.16%, with more than 60,000 voters turning out on the first day.

No voters turned out in Zapata, Kinney, Hudspeth, Terrell and Sterling counties, including ballots cast by mail. Zapata County is the largest county to report a 0% turnout rate with 7,883 registered voters.

The last day to vote early is Nov. 4. The last day to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 28. Election Day is Nov. 8.

There are 254 counties in Texas.

Here is a look at the first day of early voting numbers in each of the 10 CNHI News’ coverage:

Anderson County

First day percent turnout: 3.7%

Registered voters: 29,494

Cumulative in-person: 1,084

Cumulative by mail: 160

Cherokee County

First day percent turnout: 4.0%

Registered voters: 30,075

Cumulative in-person: 1,206

Cumulative by mail: 226

Cooke County

First day percent turnout: 3.7%

Registered voters: 28,703

Cumulative in-person: 1,049

Cumulative by mail: 272

Henderson County

First day percent turnout: 4.6%

Registered voters: 58,251

Cumulative in-person: 2,650

Cumulative by mail: 579

Hunt County

First day percent turnout: 3.0%

Registered voters: 64,352

Cumulative in-person: 1,929

Cumulative by mail: 772

Johnson County

First day percent turnout: 3.5%

Registered voters: 116,721

Cumulative in-person: 4,129

Cumulative by mail: 1,079

Navarro County

First day percent turnout: 3.2%

Registered voters: 31,133

Cumulative in-person: 1,002

Cumulative by mail: 236

Palo Pinto County

First day percent turnout: 3.8%

Registered voters: 19,390

Cumulative in-person: 740

Cumulative by mail: 237

Parker County

First day percent turnout: 3.8%

Registered voters: 115,610

Cumulative in-person: 4,415

Cumulative by mail: 1,062

Walker County

First day percent turnout: 4.1%

Registered voters: 36,058

Cumulative in-person: 1,479

Cumulative by mail: 373

