AUSTIN — About 3.1% of Texas voters cast ballots Monday, per state data.
Monday marked the first day of early voting for the November midterm election. Eligible Texans will be electing various congressional, state and local officials, including positions of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, railroad commission and the state board of education.
In total, 549,611 of the state’s 17.67 million registered voters voted either in person or by mail.
Texas added about 488,000 new voters between the March primaries and the current election cycle.
Loving County, in West Texas and the least populated county in the state, reported the highest percentage turnout on Monday at 9.17%. It has 109 registered voters.
Harris County, home to Houston and the state’s most populated county, reported a total turnout rate of 3.16%, with more than 60,000 voters turning out on the first day.
No voters turned out in Zapata, Kinney, Hudspeth, Terrell and Sterling counties, including ballots cast by mail. Zapata County is the largest county to report a 0% turnout rate with 7,883 registered voters.
The last day to vote early is Nov. 4. The last day to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 28. Election Day is Nov. 8.
There are 254 counties in Texas.
Here is a look at the first day of early voting numbers in each of the 10 CNHI News’ coverage:
Anderson County
First day percent turnout: 3.7%
Registered voters: 29,494
Cumulative in-person: 1,084
Cumulative by mail: 160
Cherokee County
First day percent turnout: 4.0%
Registered voters: 30,075
Cumulative in-person: 1,206
Cumulative by mail: 226
Cooke County
First day percent turnout: 3.7%
Registered voters: 28,703
Cumulative in-person: 1,049
Cumulative by mail: 272
Henderson County
First day percent turnout: 4.6%
Registered voters: 58,251
Cumulative in-person: 2,650
Cumulative by mail: 579
Hunt County
First day percent turnout: 3.0%
Registered voters: 64,352
Cumulative in-person: 1,929
Cumulative by mail: 772
Johnson County
First day percent turnout: 3.5%
Registered voters: 116,721
Cumulative in-person: 4,129
Cumulative by mail: 1,079
Navarro County
First day percent turnout: 3.2%
Registered voters: 31,133
Cumulative in-person: 1,002
Cumulative by mail: 236
Palo Pinto County
First day percent turnout: 3.8%
Registered voters: 19,390
Cumulative in-person: 740
Cumulative by mail: 237
Parker County
First day percent turnout: 3.8%
Registered voters: 115,610
Cumulative in-person: 4,415
Cumulative by mail: 1,062
Walker County
First day percent turnout: 4.1%
Registered voters: 36,058
Cumulative in-person: 1,479
Cumulative by mail: 373
