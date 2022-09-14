In keeping with Suicide Prevention Month, Anderson Cherokee Community Enrichment Services will present a screening of the documentary “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Palestine High School Auditorium.
ACCESS Mental Health Case Manager Lauren Jones expressed the need for awareness.
“The ultimate goal of this event is to not only spread awareness but to also provide resources for those who are struggling or want to learn how they can help someone who is suicidal,” Jones said.
The film is based on the true story of Kevin Hines, who survived jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000. After traveling by bus to the Golden Gate Bridge, Hines, having recently been diagnosed as bipolar, threw himself over the railing. Instantly feeling regret, Hines managed to turn himself around to land in the water legs first and was soon rescued by the Coast Guard.
Hines now works as a mental-health advocate, telling his story to at-risk groups around the nation. He urges and encourages people to get treatment for mental illness and helps them realize suicide is not the answer.
“There are a lot of misconceptions about suicide, but the reality is there are many people right here at home who struggle with thoughts of suicide every day,” Jones said. “People who struggle with suicidal thoughts are likely your friends, your parents, your coworkers, your neighbors and even your children.”
If you or anyone you know are struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the ACCESS Crisis Hotline at 800-621-1693 or the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.
