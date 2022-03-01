AUSTIN — The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Texas and Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit in Texas state court Tuesday seeking to block the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services from investigating parents who work with medical professionals to provide their adolescent children with gender-affirming care.
The lawsuit stems from an opinion issued in February by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that said gender-affirming procedures for minors and prescription of puberty blockers constitutes as child abuse under Texas law.
Subsequently, Gov. Greg Abbott directed DFPS to “conduct prompt and thorough investigations” of any reported instances of gender-transitioning procedures.
Abbott also tasked licensed professionals including teachers, nurses and doctors who work with children, as well as members of the public to report such claims. He added that state law allows for criminal penalties against those who fail to report.
“These actions are devastating, dehumanizing, and terrifying to the families being targeted,” ACLU said in a statement. “Neither Gov. Abbott, AG Paxton, nor the DFPS has the legal authority to investigate these families or to take kids away from loving and supporting homes.”
The lawsuit names Abbott, DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters and the DFPS as defendants.
It claims that Abbott, through his directive, has circumvented legislative procedures and that he and Masters have overstepped their limits of power.
“Defendants have trampled on the Constitutional rights of transgender children, their parents, and professionals who provide vital care to transgender children,” the lawsuit read. “The Defendants have, without Constitutional or statutory authority, acted to create a new definition of ‘child abuse’ that singles out a subset of loving parents for scrutiny, investigation, and potential family separation.”
The lawsuit also alleges that investigations have already started, adding that it was filed on behalf of DFPS employee with a transgender teen who had a child welfare investigator at their door last week. They remain anonymous.
Adri Pérez, policy and advocacy strategist at the ACLU of Texas, claimed that Paxton and Abbott’s moves were politically motivated, as both the opinion and directive were issued while the state was in a primary election.
“Gov. Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a partisan political attack that isn’t rooted in the needs of families,” Pérez said. “No family should have to fear being torn apart because they are supporting their trans child.”
Abbott, Paxton nor Masters could be immediately reached for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.