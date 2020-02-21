The Action Fund handed out more than $30,000, collected by community members, to three non-profit groups Thursday night. Grants were announced in the Ben E. Keith Community Room at a gathering attended by nearly 50 people.
Recipients were Texas Youth Advocates: $20,000 for a new van; Meals on Wheels: $4,400 for stage lighting; and Texas State Railroad Society, $5,880 for landscaping.
Since launching The Action Fund seven years ago, donor members have given more than $203,780 to non-profit groups and agencies that help the needy, nurture local culture and arts, and improve the quality-of-life in the Palestine area. Focus areas are education, art and culture, health and human services, and preservation and beautification.
“Our gifts are having a significant impact on our community and our county,” JoEllen Walley told attendees. “Together, we are better; together, we are making our community stronger.”
The Action Fund, a so-called giving circle, enables philanthropic donors to pool their donations. They then decide where the money would best serve the community. Only Action Fund members can vote on where the money goes.
Since 2013, the Action Fund has given grants to the ICEE Success Foundation, Developing Innovating Thinking Skills, the Women’s Health Connection Clinic, Anderson County Crisis Center, the Palestine Food Bank, the Montalba Community Center, the East Texas Museum, Texas Theater, Hope Station, Wildcat Golf Course, First Resource Center, and Family Outreach Resources.
The Action Fund will now take new memberships for 2020.
For more information, go to www.taffactionfund.org, or info@taffactionfund.org
