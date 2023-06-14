ACYLA to host Rush Herrington Memorial Rodeo

The Anderson County Youth Livestock Association will kick off its annual rodeo Friday, June 16. This rodeo honors prominent cowboy Rush Leon Herrington.
This year’s rodeo is a two night event, set for Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 at the Anderson County Rodeo area located on Hwy 287 N. in Palestine.
Rodeo events include mutton busting and a calf scramble.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Rodeo starts 7:30 p.m.
Herrington was a founding member of ACYLA, and served as President for more than 40 years. He also was one of the founding men that bought the land the Anderson County Livestock Arena is built on.
Herrington passed away on January 7, 2019, at the age of 82. He was born and raised in Palestine. He married the love of his life, Freddie Woody Herrington. They were married for 65 years. Herrington took pride in his more then 100 acre ranch where he raised cattle.
He was a gold card member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and a National Finals Rodeo qualifier in 1974 in steer wrestling. Herrington competed in steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping.
He never competed in professional team roping and only competed in the tie-down until he lost his horse, Dexter. Steer wrestling was his focus. In 1974, he won the steer wrestling at Rodeo Houston and held the arena record at Salt Lake City.
In 1983, Herrington was honored with the Outstanding Cowboy Award for his more than 20 years of outstanding rodeo performance.
The anticipated event is one of the largest earners towards the Rush Herrington Memorial scholarship fund and the Rush Herrington Rodeo Scholarship.
All proceeds from this event will go towards the fund. Donations can be made directly to the ACYLA or sent to P.O. Box 59 Palestine, TX 75801.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the gate. You can purchase tickets on sale at Cavenders in Palestine. Kids six and under are free.
