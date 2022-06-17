The Anderson County Youth Livestock Association will kick off its annual rodeo Thursday. This year, the board chose to honor a prominent cowboy by naming it after Rush Leon Harrington.
Herrington was a founding member of ACYLA, Rush served as President for more than 40 years. He also was one of the founding men that bought the land the Anderson County Livestock Arena is built on.
Herrington passed away on January 7, 2019, at the age of 82. He was born and raised in Palestine. He married the love of his life, Freddie Woody Herrington. They were married for 65 years. Rush took pride in his 100+ ranch where he raised cattle.
He was a gold card member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and a National Finals Rodeo qualifier in 1974 in steer wrestling. Rush competed in steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping.
He never competed in professional team roping and only competed in the tie-down until he lost his horse, Dexter. Steer wrestling was his focus. In 1974, he won the steer wrestling at Rodeo Houston and held the arena record at Salt Lake City.
In 1983, Rush was honored with the Outstanding Cowboy Award for his 20+ years of outstanding rodeo performance.
“He was a man’s man,” ACYLA board member Susie Bennett said. “ A Cowboy through and through. He was a family man and one the best Cowboys we had to offer.”
ACYLA members have been working for a month in preparation for the rodeo. The anticipated event is one of the largest earners towards the Rush Herrington Memorial scholarship fund and the Rush Herrington Rodeo Scholarship.
Last year, Neches’ Emily Hill and Raegan Hill received $1000 from the Rush Herrington Memorial scholarship fund. The ACYLA also gave a $500 scholarship to Carsen Wammack.
All money made from the event will go towards the fund. Donations can be made directly to the ACYLA or sent to P.O. Box 59 Palestine, TX.
“Putting on this Rodeo is the most exciting part for me,” Bennett said. “Experiencing a rodeo at night is special under the lights. I get chills thinking about it. It’s fun to be out in the open with your family and being entertained.”
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the gate. You can purchase tickets on sale at Cavenders in Palestine. Kids six and under are free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.