The Adopt a Grandparent program of Houston County just wrapped up its sixth year of service to our homebound neighbors.
Adopt a Grandparent is a program that partners with local businesses, civic organizations and individuals to provide Christmas gifts for those who are often overlooked in the busyness and excitement of the Christmas season.
Houston County Aging Services/Meals on Wheels currently serves approximately 165 clients. For many of those, the only human contact they have each week is with Meals on Wheels personnel when their boxes of frozen meals are delivered, followed by two weekly phone calls.
The AAG program provides Christmas gift bags containing personal care items such as lotion, lip balm, etc., and gift items, as well as beautiful hand-decorated Christmas cookies. Part of the vision behind Adopt a Grandparent is to help children think beyond themselves at Christmas time and to consider the needs and situations of others. Local elementary-age children decorate the white gift bags and write personal notes in Christmas cards.
AAG is a "community" effort. Businesses, charitable organizations and individuals donated money.
Bags and cards were decorated by Grapeland Elementary students. The Pineywoods Leo club assisted with assembling some of the gift items. The Latexo Girl Scout Troop #104156 collected candy canes. The Youth group of First Baptist Church, Grapeland, provided notes of encouragement. Several area churches are represented in those decorating cookies, packing the bags, or sponsoring a gift item.
Two hundred gift bags were assembled this year. Of those, approximately 35 gift bags were donated to Houston County SHARE for distribution.
This year, each gift bag included lotion, lip balm, magnifying glass on lanyard, large print word search book, writing tablet, envelopes, book of postage stamps, easy grip pen, bookmark, Christmas ornament, lap blanket, flashlight, summer sausage roll, box of gourmet crackers, Mandarin oranges, candy cane, cookies and an inspirational Christmas reading.
