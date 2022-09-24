The library is expanding its repertoire of activities with adult craft programs that serve the community. The group started in July with the goal of crocheting 100 bookworms for the library’s youngest patrons.
The Book Buddies were made from bright colors and featured googly eyes.
Barbara Brewer, a frequent group participant, said the children enjoyed finding the unusual prizes in the youth section.
“We put them out and hid them amongst the books,” Brewer said. “Every child was excited to have something in their hands.”
The group also made baskets for nursing home residents, who sometimes like to have something handmade for storing their personal items.
Retired teacher Nancy Turner is the de facto leader of the group. She’s accomplished at knitting and crocheting many years after taking up the hobbies while attending teaching seminars with a friend. Now she teaches everyone who asks for help.
Beki May made plans to volunteer for the Texas After School Centers Program at Southside Elementary, but soon found she needed to relearn knitting techniques.
Turner said participants are welcome to join and work on projects they want.
“I offered to teach people how to crochet and knit because I did it at Christian Heritage Academy during their activity period,” Turner said. “We’re looking for people who want to social knit.”
Adult Programming Librarian Barbara Watson wants to spread the word about the knitting group.
The group is knitting 100 hats for newborns and premature infants until Dec. 15, when they will donate them to Palestine Regional Medical Center’s Birth Center for distribution.
Turner makes blankets at home and brings them to the group. She teaches participants to crochet delicate borders along the edges of the blankets to give each one a delicate touch.
Brewer also made dozens of bookmarks from quilted fabrics for the library on her home sewing machine.
“If they can get the child to read, to put a book marker in them, I’ll make a hundred,” she said.
For information about library programs, visit www.youseemore/palestine.org.
