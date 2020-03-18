In a first of it's kind virtual town hall meeting, held to address the COVID-19 pandemic, city and county leaders provided advice to those watching at home, but outlined few concrete plans of action.
“There's no reason to panic,” Palestine Mayor Steve Presley said. “We'll get through this together. We have to remember to take care of our elderly, and especially our children.”
Presley chaired the meeting along with City Manager Leslie Cloer, and Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston. It was broadcast live on the city's Facebook page, where viewers could send in questions, which were read to the panel by District 5 City Council member Dana Goolsby.
Johnston advised residents to avoid discretionary travel, and to follow the guidelines set up by the Centers for Disease Control, and state and local governments.
Questions as to schools being let out, restaurants or shops being closed, or how rent or utilities will be paid by workers forced to stay home if quarantine occurs, however, were left unanswered.
Anderson County school superintendents were to meet Wednesday, March 18 with Judge Johnston and city leaders, Cloer said. A decision on whether the school year will continue, and in what capacity, is expected then.
For most other scenarios, the panel had no firm answers.
“This is a rapidly changing scenario,” Cloer said. “We will push out information as soon as we have it, but we must be careful to ensure the information we're passing is accurate.”
Johnston said if cases of COVID-19 are identified in Anderson County, he will consult with state and county officials, and public health officials to determine the next course of action.
The CDC criteria, as well as its recommended response, is changing daily. The city and county, the panel said, will abide by the most recent guidelines at that time.
The city of Palestine website, Cloer said, updates the CDC and government's COVID-19 information daily, usually by 4 p.m., and can be found in a bright red banner at the top of the city's web page.
One thing, Johnston said, was certain: Walmart warehouse will not close down.
“Not going to happen,” Johnston said, in response to a viewer's question. “Managers will have to be diligent in monitoring workers and identifying signs of the virus. Walmart Warehouse will not shut down.”
Palestine Regional Medical Center Doctor of emergency medicine Kenneth DeKay joined the online panel with information on the hospital's state of readiness, and what to expect if you come in to get tested for coronavirus.
“Not everyone gets tested,” he said. “You have to meet a criteria. Typically, unless there is a reason to keep a patient, such as respiratory distress, we encourage the patient to quarantine at home until at least 48 hours after symptoms have subsided.”
Because of the criteria, and because of the limited number of available test-kits, DeKay recommended managers use CDC guidelines before sending employees to the hospital for testing.
A phone call to your primary physician, or medical provider before coming to the hospital, he said, is also a good idea.
“Or, they can call the hospital,” DeKay said. “We can answer questions there, too. We've been doing it all week.”
All city committee and board meetings have been cancelled until further notice. There will be a City Council meeting March 23, with a work session beginning at 4:30 p.m. Both the work session and council meeting will be live-streamed over the city's website.
