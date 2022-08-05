AUSTIN — Citing evidence they believe to be questionable, the family of Texas death row inmate Kosoul Chanthakoummane and anti-death penalty advocates are hoping for a stay in his case, just two weeks before Chanthakoummane is scheduled to be executed.
Advocates with Death Penalty Action, a nonprofit seeking to abolish the death penalty, at a news conference Wednesday highlighted reasons they believe Chanthakoummane should not be executed later this month, including the use of questionable eyewitness interviewing tactics and nonscientific bite mark evidence.
Chanthakoummane, who has always maintained his innocence, is scheduled to be executed on Aug. 17.
“We are not prepared to say today that (Chanthakoummane) is innocent, but we are here to say that there are some real questions,” said Abraham Bonowitz, executive director of Death Penalty Action.
One of several remaining questions pertains to motive, Bonowitz said.
McKinney real estate agent Sarah Walker was found dead in a model home in 2006 after being stabbed 33 times and with a bite mark on her neck, according to federal court documents. Her Rolex watch and wedding ring were also missing.
Advocates assert that Chanthakoummane did not have real motive and that police decided not to pursue Walker’s estranged husband as a suspect, even as that flag was raised by Walker’s own father, Joseph Walker, before his death.
“There is another viable suspect in this case,” said Alli Sullivan, a DPA advocate. “I think at the very least, we need to reinvestigate this case. We need to get (Chanthakoummane) a new trial because he has never had the opportunity with a full legal team to thoroughly reinvestigate this case.”
Advocates also questioned the use of bite mark evidence and eyewitness testimony that followed hypnosis.
During the initial trial, forensic specialists used bite mark evidence to tie Chanthakoummane to the murder, even though the practice lacks scientific standing because one’s teeth dentation has not been proven to be a unique identifier similar to DNA or fingerprints.
The method has been proven so unreliable that in 2016, the Texas Forensic Science Commission recommended bite mark evidence not be used in future criminal prosecutions until it can be scientifically validated.
The case against Chanthakoummane also pinned itself on eyewitness testimony of two individuals. The witnesses underwent hypnosis sessions in order to help police with the composite sketch that ultimately led officers to suspect Chanthakoummane.
For these reasons, and the fact that Walker’s family vehemently opposes executions, advocates say they are pushing for a retrial.
But at minimum, they said they want a stay of execution, stating that further DNA testing remains pending and that the execution should be placed on hold until the findings are returned.
Chanthakoummane’s sister, Sopha Monica Xaykosy, said in a video played during the news conference that she believes her brother is innocent.
“I think that they were in a rush,” Xaykosy said, referring to those who handled the case. “I feel like they needed to pinpoint someone, and they had my brother as a scapegoat to answer the family.”
