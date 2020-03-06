Members of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Texas are starting an affiliate group in Palestine, giving area residents a much-needed resource. NAMI Texas, a non-profit, advocates for the mentally ill and their families, including people experiencing bi-polar disorder, mania, schizophrenia, anxiety, depression, and personality disorders.
An initial meeting will start at 5 p.m. Monday at Sycamore Medical Clinic. Interested persons will discuss the group's mission in Palestine, and how it can serve the area through outreach and advocacy. Future meetings will take place every other week, starting at 5:15 p.m., in the Dogwood Room of the Behavioral Health Hospital. Each meeting will last about an hour.
Anne Pyle, who is starting the local affiliate, said she wanted to give community members facing mental health issues a safe haven.
“There is almost no mental health care or support here in Palestine,” Pyle said. “I visited the one in Tyler. I like the way it ran, and how uplifted and encouraging it felt to be there.
“It is my goal to help erase the stigma that surrounds mental illness. I want people to know it’s okay to have these struggles; it's okay to seek help.”
The local affiliate will serve as, among other things, a support group for those with mental health issues, and for family members, caretakers, and friends.
“It’s all confidential,” Pyle said. “We want to help people get stronger, healthier and more independent.”
A local counselor also has agreed to help
Meetings will feature a speaker sharing information on, among other things, self-improvement, outreach, and affordable options for those with mental health issues. Discussion groups will follow.
NAMI Texas, founded by volunteers in 1984, has 27 local affiliates, with nearly 2,000 members, including those living with mental illness, their families and friends, and mental health professionals.
