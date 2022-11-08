AUSTIN — Texas advocates are hopeful that the upcoming legislative session will present the greatest opportunities to expand Texas health care coverage options.
Texas leads the nation with the highest uninsured rate — about 18% in 2021 compared to the national average of 8.6% — and hosts the largest uninsured population, of roughly 5 million people. The state with the next highest uninsured rate is Oklahoma at 13.8%.
“It’s not even close,” said Stacey Pogue, a senior policy analyst with Every Texan, a nonprofit, nonpartisan policy institute.
Pogue said Every Texan is supporting at least two major policy changes that would immediately reduce the number of uninsured Texans.
The first is to expand Medicaid.
Texas is one of 12 states that have not yet opted to expand Medicaid, resulting in the biggest coverage gap in the country, Pogue said. In opting in, approximately 1.4 million uninsured adults would qualify for coverage, Pogue said.
“It's the single most readily available option that we have on the shelf that would make a meaningful change, a difference in our uninsured rate and increase access to coverage in a significant way for a large share of our uninsured population,” Pogue said.
Advocates are also looking to expand maternal Medicaid coverage to 12 months postpartum.
Currently, Texas offers health care coverage for new moms up to 60 days postpartum. Last legislative session, the Texas House passed a bill that would expand coverage to 12 months but that was reduced and ultimately passed by the Texas Senate at six months postpartum.
However, the reduction to six months is not standard and is currently under review by the Federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. So while Texas lawmakers extended coverage to six months by law, it has still not been implemented and the 60-day limit remains in place.
Additionally, no mother has been removed from coverage under the federal public health emergency put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, but that status is expected to sunset in 2023 and likely early 2023, Pogue said.
According to a report by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maternal Mortality Review Committees, 53% of maternal deaths nationwide occurred between seven days to one year after pregnancy. Texas faces a high maternal mortality rate of 18.4 per 1,000 deliveries in 2015, the latest data available. A separate report by the University of Texas System’s Office of Health Affairs found that mortality rates are 2.1 times higher in non-Hispanic black women and 1.3 times higher among Hispanic women when compared to non-Hispanic white women.
“We need the legislature to act and act quickly to pass 12 months postpartum coverage in Texas,” Pogue said. “And not only does the legislature need to pass it, they need to make sure they choose the fast-track path for federal approval.”
Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan previously said he backs expanding maternal Medicaid coverage to 12 months, giving advocates hope that this could be the session where a full year of coverage will prevail.
“I think it's clear what the path forward needs to be for Texas to act so that moms can quickly in Texas get postpartum coverage past that 60-day mark,” Pogue said. “It's pretty clear what the legislators need to do, and I think there's clear support from at least some members' leadership, like the speaker.”
She added: “I feel like that one has a good chance and I hope for a clear pathway.”
State Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, is a proponent of expanding health care options in the Texas legislature. He said he plans to refile bills that would both expand the maternal Medicaid coverage to 12 months as well as opt-in to the federal Medicaid expansion.
However, in expanding Medicaid, Johnson said he is willing to work with lawmakers to craft a bill that is “distinctly Texas” in an effort to garner more support.
“There are any number of things that could go in there that could be approved,” Johnson said. “My own view is that we're going to need to find one, maybe that's not out there yet, to get Republicans to not just support it because the other measures I have in my bill have conservative support across the nation, but it needs to be something that is unique to Texas.”
Johnson said he is hopeful that expanding Medicaid has a chance to become law in Texas, as there is more information on its benefits that could help gain support.
Of those, Johnson highlighted the economic benefit of covering indigent care.
He said he believes a role of the state is to set people up for success. To be successful, one needs to be healthy, and to be healthy, they need health care, to which a prerequisite is to have health insurance. By providing affordable health insurance coverage, more Texans can lead “independent, dignified and productive lives,” he said.
Additionally, Texas dedicated $72.3 billion to Medicaid services and $810.5 million to support rural and Medicaid hospitals in the last biennium. Even so, 26 Texas rural hospital closures — either permanently or temporarily — have occurred in 22 communities since the beginning of 2010, data shows.
Johnson said this is because the cost of treating an individual without insurance is six times higher than treating someone with insurance. This leads hospitals to jack up their prices to offset losses, but this only negatively impacts the community further. Eventually, it becomes no longer affordable to do business, he said.
“More and more legislators and the public are understanding that Medicaid expansion has been a nationwide success. It generates revenue, it increases productivity, it grows the economy, it takes better care of people's health,” Johnson said. “It’s a good thing.”
OPEN ENROLLMENT
While Texas leaders plan to push for expanded coverage next legislative session, millions of Texans are eligible for health insurance coverage now at no or at low cost.
Texas 2036 launched a multi-year study to find out why millions of Texans have not sought out coverage.
Preliminary results have found that many of the uninsured Texans have not sought coverage likely because they assume it must be tied to employment and they are either unemployed or their work does not offer insurance.
Charles Miller, Texas 2036 senior policy advisor on health, said that is a huge misconception. All Americans can get insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace that opened on Nov. 1.
“Texans should be aware that just because your employer doesn't offer insurance or just because you're unemployed doesn't mean that you are unable to get insurance,” Miller said. Through the portal, Texans can find plans at exceedingly low costs, Miller said.
He added that Texans who may have looked at ACA options in years prior but opted to skip purchasing due to price should look again.
During the 2021 legislative session, Texas lawmakers passed a rate review bill that requires insurance companies to accurately set rates. The change allowed for more subsidies to be available for Texans, lowering rates.
“If you have gone on the Affordable Care Act marketplace in the past, you need to check out what it is today because of all these changes,” Miller said.
ACA open enrollment runs through Jan. 15.
