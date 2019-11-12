Sixty-eight years is a long time to be away from home. But thanks to progress in genetic science, the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. William Holmes will be laid to rest next week in Middleway, West Virginia.
For Linda Hawkins of Pearce's Chapel, Texas, and other surviving family members, the identification brings closure to the loss of their uncle and brother, who died in Korea at age 22.
Hawkins, her husband, Bill, and son William also will attend an official military ceremony for Uncle Billy, when his remains arrive at Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 23.
The identification and return of Holmes' remains is possible due to advances in DNA testing, a growing database of genetic information, and an ongoing effort by the Department of Defense to identify the remains of missing soldiers.
Hawkins, her son David and Albert Loyal Holmes, the oldest surviving sibling, contributed their own DNA and radiographic analysis in hopes of identifying their long-lost uncle and brother.
The remains of unidentified soldier X-2162, buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in 1951, were disinterred in 2018, compared to the family’s DNA and chest radiographic evidence, and identified as Sgt. Holmes. A
fter seven decades, Uncle Billy could come home, the family’s anguish finally laid to rest.
Investigations to identify other soldiers are continuing. More than 7,000 cases are still under investigation by the The Department of Defense's POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA, according to a release from the department.
Hawkins, 68, never knew her Uncle Billy, who died the year she was born, but she remembers her mother's stories about the family’s difficult circumstances growing up Smyth County, Virginia, experiences that bonded the family with more than blood.
Hawkins’ mother, Udessa, the oldest of nine children, helped her mother deliver twins, then joined the Army and served in World War II. She sent money home so they wouldn’t go hungry.
Udessa, also known as Dot, serviced vehicles in the motor pool in the United States, then returned to Virginia and worked in a shell loading plant. Meantime, Billy, the fourth oldest sibling, grew up wanting to serve in the Army.
“That's why uncle Billy went in; because my mother served before him,” Hawkins said.
As a private, Holmes first proved his valor in January 1951, when he mounted a tank, killing 40 to 50 of the enemy. Though he sustained serious injuries, Holmes returned to the field later that month. He continued to serve and was promoted to sergeant.
When Linda Hawkins was born, Uncle Billy sent money home so Dot could buy a crib. That was one of the last times the family heard from him.
In September, Holmes died in a long firefight against enemy forces near the Iron Triangle of North Korea, a region heavily defended by communist forces.
Billy’s death hit everyone in the family hard—especially Dot.
“I knew mother missed (Uncle Billy) because every time I asked her about him, she started to cry,” Hawkins said.
Udessa died with the grief of not knowing what happened to her brother, Linda’s vigilance, however, such as her awareness of the DPAA’s efforts to identify Korean veterans and the importance of contributing DNA, made the difference.
As the wife of a former sergeant in the Air Force, Hawkins continues to support veterans, including her son William C. Holmes, a disabled Marine, who faced numerous difficulties after returning to civilian life.
Hawkins said she is impressed with the DPAA’s efforts to identify missing soldiers, and relieved that her uncle’s remains have been identified. “We're happy that he's home,” she said.
Sgt. Holmes’ honors
Bronze star with valor
Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster
Korean Service Medal
United Nations Service Medal
National Defense Service Medal
Korean War Presidential Unit Citation
Republic of Korea War Service Medal
