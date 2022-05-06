AUSTIN — The Texas State Bar will sue Attorney General Ken Paxton and his top deputy for professional misconduct related to a lawsuit challenging the 2020 election, Paxton said in a statement Friday.
On Twitter, Paxton also said the bar has been waging a “months-long witch hunt” against him.
Following Paxton’s election lawsuit, more than a dozen Texas attorneys filed a complaint last year, claiming the election lawsuit lacked evidence. The complaint moved forward in March after a deadline to dismiss it passed. Then too, Paxton claimed it was a political move filed just before the March primaries.
The U.S. Supreme Court eventually dismissed Paxton’s election lawsuit.
“Gov. [Greg] Abbott, Lt. Gov. [Dan] Patrick, the Texas GOP and even the 5th Circuit have all condemned the Bar for its bias,” Paxton said Friday. “I’ll never let you bully me, my staff, or the Texans I represent into backing down or going soft on defying the rule of law — something for which you have little knowledge.”
Paxton also accused the bar, responsible for overseeing all attorneys licensed to practice in the state, of filing the lawsuit as a political stunt just weeks before his runoff election against George P. Bush, with early voting beginning May 16.
“I am certain that the Bar will not only lose, but be fully exposed for what they are: a liberal activist group masquerading as a neutral professional association,” he added.
In response, State Bar of Texas President Sylvia Borunda Firth said in a statement that the claims of partisan politicking are untrue.
She added that the Commission for Lawyer Discipline is a 12-person volunteer standing committee composed of public and attorney members. In its role,it provides oversight to the chief disciplinary counsel, which administers the attorney discipline system. Grievance committee members are trained to make two determinations: Did the attorney violate the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct and, if so, what sanction is appropriate.
“The system is designed to ensure fairness to all parties. Partisan political considerations play no role in determining whether to pursue a grievance or how that grievance proceeds through the system,” Borunda Firth said. “These unpaid volunteers devote countless hours to hearing and considering cases to ensure attorneys are fulfilling their obligations to the public. Without them, the attorney discipline system could not function.”
The lawsuit stems from Texas v. Pennsylvania, which asked the U.S. Supreme Court to temporarily prevent Pennsylvania, along with Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, from certifying their 2020 election results. The suit, filed in December 2020, alleges that those states violated the U.S. Constitution by changing election procedures through non-legislative means. All four states went for President Joe Biden in the election.
“Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election,” Paxton claimed at the time.
The lawsuit received immediate backlash from officials in defending states, calling Paxton’s filing “false and irresponsible.”
A few hours after saying he was being sued by the bar, Paxton launched his own investigation into the Texas Bar Foundation for facilitating what he said was a “mass influx” of undocumented immigrants. The foundation is made up of attorneys and solicits donations to provide legal education and services. It is separate from the state bar, which works as an administrative arm for the Texas Supreme Court.
Paxton alleges that the Texas Bar Foundation knowingly gave donations to entities that “encourage, participate in and fund illegal immigration at the Texas-Mexico border,” and potentially used taxpayer dollars received from the State Bar of Texas, which appoints the Foundation’s trustees.
“If true, this is likely an improper use of charitable funds because the funds are diverted from their intended — and potentially unlawful — purpose,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.