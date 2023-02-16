Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1230 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CST Thursday was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&