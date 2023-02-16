Beef and Forage meeting scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27 at the Anderson County Extension Office located at 519 N Sycamore in Palestine.
This program will cover External Parasites and Pasture weeds.
Please pre-register by Thursday, Feb. 23 by calling Anderson County Extension Office 903-723-3735, this will help with the meal count.
Cost for this program is $10.
Registration will begin at 5 p.m. and meal starting at 5:45 p.m. The program will kick-off at 6 p.m. There will be two hours CEU’s offered. Our sponsors for this event are Heritage Land Bank, Anderson County Farm Bureau, Eldorado Chemical and Colony Ranch Supply.
Speakers for this event will be Dr. Jason Banta, Associate Professor and Extension Beef Cattle Specialist and Dr. Vanessa Olson, Professor and Extension Forage Specialist.
Both speakers are located at Texas A&M Research and Extension Center in Overton.
