Former Palestine City Manager Mike Alexander is back in East Texas.
On Tuesday, Alexander was appointed Jacksonville's interim police chief, a position he held in Palestine in 2015. His appointment is effective Oct. 1.
Before retiring in 2009, Alexander spent 20 years with the Austin Police Department, where he rose to the rank of sergeant.
Jacksonville Police Chief Andrew Hawkes recently took a job with the Sunnyvale Police Department, near Mesquite.
Alexander resigned as Palestine's city manager on Oct. 1, 2017, but remained with the city as a consultant for another year at a salary of $100,000. His consulting contract with the city of Palestine ended Sept. 30 of last year. As city manager, Alexander made an annual salary of $150,000.
Alexander became Palestine's interim city manager in October of 2015. Before that, he served as the city's interim police chief.
When he resigned as city manager, Alexander told Palestine City Council members he wanted to return to Austin. “It's long overdue,” he said. “I want to go home.”
