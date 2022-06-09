Palestine’s All Star Ford was recognized for its dedication to customer satisfaction and service with a 2021 Ford Motor Company President’s Award Wednesday, June 8.
Lance Mosley, Ford Motor Company Sale Operations Manager for the Dallas Region, presented All Star Ford owner Fernando Varela and his team with its official award Wednesday morning.
“I’m very proud of all my employees here in Palestine,” Varela said. “This award is a testimony to my staff and their dedication to our customers,” Varela said. “It’s a testament to the effort that they put in for every single person that walks into that service department and how they all go above and beyond the call of duty to make sure that when they leave here, that they leave here happy.”
Varela also extended his gratitude to his customers.
“I want to thank the community for their support,” Varela said. “Our loyal customers is what keeps us going.”
Community is very important to All Star Ford.
“We’ve always tried to be big on community,” said Dan Salmon, General Sales Manager at All Star Ford. “Probably 90% of our business is repeat business.”
The Ford Motor Company President's Award is awarded to dealers who provide the highest level of customer service, customer satisfaction and overall customer experience every day. In order to earn the President's Award, Ford dealers must exceed customer expectations every day.
“There are only a handful of dealers that win this award each year,” Mosley said. “This award recognizes the dealers that meet specific criteria in customer satisfaction, both on the sales and service sides. It recognizes the team effort that has to come together to take care of our customers.”
Mosley said the dealership are group according to size, and All Star Ford is at the top of the Dallas group of 50 dealerships.
This is the fifth time for All Star Ford to receive this prestigious award.
“There are so many challenges right now in the business,” Mosley said. “We are having trouble getting cars, trouble getting statuses on getting cars because there are so many challenges in producing vehicles. On the part side there are challenges. The logistics and shortages are not just in the automotive industry. So, these days, it so important how we communicate with our customer. I think that is where All Star Ford stands out, in terms of trying to manage all those challenges and clearly communicating with the customers and being transparent.”
Varela opened All Star in 1994, and has always had a strong belief in taking care of his customers, with the mantra, “Take care of the people who take care of you.”
Many dealers offer a good price, Varela maintains its customer service that makes the difference.
“Service is really what drives this business,” Varela said. “Customers will continue to come back if they feel like you take care of them. Everyone who works for me understands that you have to take care of the customer. A good testament to our customer service is when you are in our service department and look around and see non-Ford vehicles,” Varela said. “I’ll ask, Why? And the customers will say, ‘Because they take good care of us. If I come to your service department, I know it’s going to be done right.’”
Not only are his customers loyal, so is the All Star Ford staff. According to Varela and Salmon, the turn over rate is very low. Despite the COVID pandemic, All Star Ford was able to keep its 35 employees and continued to pay them throughout.
Salmon, a former Marine, has worked for All Star for 16 years. Just out of the Corp, Salmon worked in Houston for 10 years, before returning to Palestine to begin a career with All Star. He’s been with Varela for 18 years now.
“He’s a great leader,” Salmon said. “Very hands on.”
Varela has owned All Star Ford, one of his five dealerships, for 28 years. He recently purchased a Honda store in Abilene and is also the owner of All Star Autoplex in Palestine.
All Star Ford is located at 2929 S., TX-256 Loop in Palestine. They are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information call 903-729-2171.
