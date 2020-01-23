Car enthusiast can get a look at a rare Ford find, the 2020 Ford GT, at All Star Ford this week.
“Because of our excellent customer service and sales performance, All Star Ford Palestine has been given the opportunity to deliver the extremely rare 2020 Ford GT,” said Fernando Valera, owner of All Star Ford. “We invite you to come enjoy lunch on us and experience this one-in-a-lifetime event with my team.”
Only 1300 of this model will ever be produced worldwide between 2017 and 2021.
With a sticker price of $650K, and a limited number made, only a select few will ever own this automotive masterpiece.
“You can’t just purchase this car,” said Varela. “You actually have to apply to purchase the car and then they screen each application to verify that you're going to use it as a showpiece and not just try to resale it.”
While they are street legal, the GT is built for the track.
Unlike the supercharged V-8 in the previous-generation GT, the new car is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 engine and 550 lb-ft of torque sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Pumping out 647 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque, the V-6 is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, going from 0 to 60 in 3.0 seconds and a quarter-mile in 10.8 seconds at 134 mph.
All Star Ford celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. Varela opened All Star in 1994, guided by his version of the Golden Rule: Take care of the people who take care of you. In 2018, Varela purchased Bacon Chevrolet Autoplex's Palestine dealership. It's now known as All Star Autoplex.
Join the All Star Ford team tomorrow, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for a special viewing of the Ford company's exclusive GT hypercar and lunch of hamburgers and sausage-on-a-stick.
For those that can’t stop by for lunch, the car will be on display in the All Star Ford showroom until next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.