The father of a four-month-old infant who died in a Houston-area hospital Saturday has been charged with capital murder.
Jerry Torrez, 34, of Palestine was charged Tuesday for capital murder in the death of his son, Nathaniel Torrez. He is being held in the Anderson County Jail without bond. If convicted, Torrez faces the death penalty.
Originally charged with felony injury to a child, and facing life in prison if convicted, the charges were amended after an autopsy of the infant ruled the boy's death a homicide.
Jerry Torrez was arrested Nov. 12, after his infant son was brought by EMS to Palestine Regional Medical Center with injuries consistent with abuse. Nathaniel Torrez had several broken bones, a fractured skull, and was unresponsive in the emergency room.
The infant was resuscitated and air-lifted to a Houston-area hospital where he remained until his death.
Nathaniel Torrez's mother, Adalinn Avellaneda, 26, of Palestine, was arrested Nov. 15 by Houston Police. Avellaneda was charged with endangering a child, and is being held in the Anderson County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell called Nathaniel Torrez's death inexcusable. “We will seek justice for Nathaniel,” she said.
Palestine Police interim Chief Mark Harcrow said his department will continue to work closely with Mitchell as they move forward with the case.
“This has been an emotional case,” Harcrow said. “No child should ever have to experience this.”
All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
