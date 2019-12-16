An infant boy, allegedly abused by his father, died Saturday in Houston.
Nathaniel Milagros Renee Torrez, 5-months, was brought to Palestine Regional Medical Center by his father, Jerry Torrez, on Nov. 12 with injuries authorities said were consistent with child abuse. The baby had suffered broken bones, a fractured skull, and internal bleeding.
Nathaniel Torrez was not breathing when he arrived at the hospital, but was successfully resuscitated before being air-lifted to a Houston area hospital, where he remained until his death.
Palestine police arrested Jerry Torrez, 34, on Nov. 12 with first-degree felony injury to a child. The child's mother, Adalinn Avellaneda, 26, of Palestine, was arrested three days later on felony endangerment of a child charges.
There has been no word on whether Nathaniel Torrez's death will alter the charges levied against either parent.
This story will be updated when information is available.
All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
