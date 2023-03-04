Altrusa International of Anderson County serves its 23rd Annual Chicken Spaghetti Luncheon Monday, March 6, at the Palestine Senior Activity Center. The event raises money for the organization’s annual scholarship fund which is open to all graduating high school seniors in the county.
Meals are available for $12 each and come with a hearty helping of chicken spaghetti, salad, bread, tea and homemade pound cake. Quart size containers of chicken spaghetti that contain two servings each are also available for $12 each.
Meals are available for dine in or take out. Tickets to the event are available from Altrusa members, at the door, or online at https://bit.ly/3JaFOYX.
Altrusa member Laure Bruner said the fundraiser typically earns enough to fund four $1,000 scholarships for graduating seniors.
“Over the last 10 years we have been able to give four $1,000 scholarships, and we’re hoping to do at least that much again this year,” Bruner said. “This is our big fundraiser we do every year, and every dime we earn goes into the scholarship fund.”
The club has roughly 20 members who enjoy coming together to serve the luncheon as one of the nonprofit club’s traditions.
“It’s probably some of the best chicken spaghetti I have ever had,” Bruner said. “I have people start asking me in November, ‘When’s the next luncheon?’”
Altrusa supports several projects related to education and literacy. The club held a banquet in November to raise money for Operation Read and donated $9,000 in December to the organization for new books for children in Anderson County. The local club was founded in 1964 and chartered in 1966.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The Palestine Senior Center is located at 200 N. Church St.
Scholarship applications are available online at https://bit.ly/3EUc6Vz and through Anderson County high school counselors.
