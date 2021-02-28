The annual Altrusa Chicken Spaghetti Fundraiser will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday, March 1 at the Palestine Senior Activity Center, 200 N. Church St.
Spaghetti dinners are $10 per person and include chicken spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, cake and tea.
They are also selling lemon, orange and butter pound cakes for $10 and chicken spaghetti by the quart for $10.
“All proceeds form this luncheon will go to Altrusa scholarships to benefit graduating seniors in Anderson County,” said Lois Durrant, an Altrusa board member.
This year’s fundraiser is drive-thru only.
Altrusa members will prepare the luncheon at the Palestine Senior Activity Center. People who wish to purchase the spaghetti dinners should drive to the north side of the building. At the first canopy, Altrusa members will take orders and call them into the kitchen volunteers. The person picking up the meals will then drive around the building to the next canopy, where they will pick up their order.
Altrusa thanked Ben E. Keith and Sanderson Farms for underwriting the event, and its members for the donations that supported the fundraiser.
For more information, or to pre-order your pound cake, contact Lois Durrant at 903-729-0337 or by emailing andersoncounty.altrusa@outlook.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.