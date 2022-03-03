Altrusa International of Anderson County continues to promote literacy and learning with its annual Chicken Spaghetti Luncheon scholarship fundraiser Monday. The nonprofit organization aims to raise enough funds to provide three scholarships of $1,000 each to graduating high school seniors in Anderson County.
The lunches cost $10 each and includes salad, garlic bread, cake, and tea. Meals are available for dine-in or takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Palestine Senior Citizens Center.
Applications for the scholarships are now available online at https://bit.ly/3IDkcC6. The deadline is March 31. Students must complete an essay, submit SAT or ACT scores, and demonstrate academic achievement, community service activities and financial need.
Sanderson Farms and Ben E. Keith Distributing Company donated food and serving supplies to the scholarship fundraiser.
President Kathleen Smith said Altrusa focuses on leadership and often participates in projects that involve cooperation with other organizations. The club participated in the United Way’s food packaging event in June and continues to help Operation Read organize and distribute books to area schools.
“The goal is to serve our community,” Smith said.
In 2021 Altrusa donated 300 books to the Anderson County school districts of Elkhart, Slocum, Neches, Cayuga as part of Altrusa International’s mission to improve literacy. The local club recently celebrated the 56th anniversary of its charter.
Smith said the organization currently has 14 members and is “looking for service-minded people with the heart of a servant.”
The local chapter meets at the senior citizens center twice a month. For information visit Altrusa of Anderson County on Facebook.
