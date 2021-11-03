The American Legion Post 85 is hosting a Veterans Breakfast and Parade to recognize, honor and celebrate our local Veterans for the sacrifices they have made for our country.
“The Anderson County annual Veterans Day Breakfast and Parade has always been about honoring all veterans, both past and present,” said Brian Alston, event coordinator. “It is important to continue this tradition to show our support for their sacrifices. Our veterans represent the strength gained through faith that has sustained those lost from our country that was founded on ‘One Nation Under God.’ By honoring these events, it ensures the youth of today will secure the future of tomorrow and all veterans will never be forgotten.”
The breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at the Knight's of Columbus Hall, 110 N. Line St. in Palestine.
The annual Veteran’s Day Parade is being held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
Check-in is at 8 a.m. at the corner of Church and Crawford. Registration and check-in is required for all participants.
This year’s parade rules are:
• Something patriotic should be incorporated in your parade entry.
• For safety reasons, no walking children under 13 years old, no toy vehicles, no children on bicycles or motorized vehicles allowed.
• For the safety of the public, you must throw candy or other materials far away from the street. Candy and other materials may be handed out along the parade route by adults walking with the entry also.
• All accepted participants must sign and submit the Veterans Day, 2021 Parade Application/ Waiver.
• A copy of current insurance must accompany the Veterans, 2021 Parade Application.
• Moving vehicles are not allowed to demonstrate excessive out of line movement.
• Current Coggins papers for equine entries must be submitted with application and all horses must be bagged.
• The Veterans reserves the right to restrict, limit, accept or reject any application.
• Music, language or actions considered obscene will not be tolerated.
Participants are required to identify their entry by affixing a 22 inch by 24 inch sign on the left side of the entry, including the name of the organization, individual or business.
In order to be judged, you must turn an application in by 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. to the Palestine Visitor Center, 825 Spring St. or email to mraum@palestine-tx.org.
You can still participate in the parade on Saturday morning if you don’t register, but you will not be judged to win an award.
Awards to be presented at the end of the parade by the Parade Grand Marshall. Trophies to be awarded include Best Band, Best Car/Truck/Van, Best Car Club, Horses Best In Show, Veterans Best In Show, Stars and Stripes Award Best In Honoring Veterans.
The parade will start at the Anderson County Courthouse, proceed to Avenue A., take right on Oak St and disperses at the Palestine Visitor Center and Farmers Market.
