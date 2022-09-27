Two Anderson County law enforcement officers were honored with the 2021 American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award during Commissioners Court Monday, Sept. 26.
Brian Alston, American Legion Commander, presented plaques for Anderson County Jail Captain Todd Choate and Palestine Police Officer Isiah Pettigrew. Alston said these individuals were nominated by their peers. Pettigrew was not present and County Judge Robert Johnston accepted his award on his behalf.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including budget amendments, payment of the bills, utility crossing county roads, departmental reports, District Judges order setting Auditor’s Office salary and minutes from meetings on Aug. 8 and Aug. 22.,
• reimbursement to Bethel-Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase and installation of a pump for Brush Truck #5271 in the amount of $8,622.33, to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• the purchase of fire equipment, including L7 lights, nozzles and thermal imaging cameras, for Neches Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $3,844.60, to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• an addendum ot the contract between Anderson County and Tennessee Colony Volunteer Fire Department for a one time allotment in the amount of $50,000 for equipment, supplies and repair of existing equipment, to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• a quote from Clear Choice Glass and Mirror in the amount of $350 for work on printer storage containers, to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• declaring a 12x26 Supreme portable building, located at the Denson Springs polling location, as surplus, to be sold at auction,
• an interlocal agreement with the city of Frankston for government functions and services, including fire protection; streets, roads and drainage; public health and welfare; parks; recreation; planning; engineering; and such other governmental functions which are of mutual concern to the contracting parties and administrative functions: functions normally associated with the routine operation of government, such as tax assessment and collection and equipment repair,
• Precinct 4 Road and Bridge Department to work on driveway of Foster Community Center, due to drainage issues on county right-of-way,
• an update on the Anderson County Personnel Policy Handbook,
• participation in State Automated Victim Notification Service Maintenance Grant for fiscal year 2023, with the Office of the Attorney General,
• a service agreement with Appriss for the State Automated Victim Notification Service Grant for fiscal year 2023,
• the 2023 Workers’ Compensation Program renewal,
• authorization for Sheriff Rudy Flores to allow the purchase of a surplus Sig Sauer P226 duty pistol by Zac Montoya for $345,
• a proposal from Overheard Door Company of Tyler to repair the East sally port jail door in the amount of $10,415.
With no other business the meeting adjourned.
