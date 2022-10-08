The smell of gun smoke and the sound of shattering clay pigeons will fill the air at 5H shooting sports in Frankston Saturday, Oct. 15 for the American Legion’s Turkey Shoot Family Fun Day. And the best part, competitors will be shooting for a great cause.
American Legion Post 85 in Palestine is teaming up with the Texas Army National Guard, 601 Armory Road, to co-sponsor what will hopefully become one of many annual events put on by the organizations to raise funds for scholarships in Anderson County and surrounding areas.
“This event is to raise funds for scholarships in our county,” said Brian Alston, Commander of American Legion Post 85. “We’ve given away a few scholarships in the past year, and we’re working to expand on that. This is one of the first fundraising events that our American Legion has done in over 20 years. We’re trying to expand and revitalize the American Legion here. Post 85 is over 100 years old, so we’re trying to grow and recruit new members as well as raise money for the youth in our community.”
The first Turkey shoot will feature four different contests with the winner of each contest receiving a free locally raised turkey as well as a trophy. Second place winners will receive a plaque.
Contests will include individual 10 stage shotgun challenge, a rifle and pistol combination challenge, an adult rifle challenge and a youth rifle challenge. In addition to the competition, door prizes from local businesses will be given away at the event’s conclusion.
Entry for the stage course will be $65 and all other contests will cost $35 to enter. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. and the competitions begin at 8 a.m., so get there bright and early.
Registration and check-in will begin at 7 a.m. in the 5H Club House. You will be required to sign a facility waiver and pay your fees via: cash, check or credit card. Some ammo is available for purchase in the pro-shop. Bathrooms and bottled water will be provided on the range. Food is available for purchase at clubhouse. The awards ceremony and door prize drawings will be held in the club house after lunch.
Rules for the contest:
Shotgun Challenge – Shooting will begin at 8am. Shooter will advance thru 5 stations shooting 5 clays per station.
**In the event of a tie a Shotgun Shot Off of 5 clays will be required.
Rifle and Pistol Combination Challenge – Shooters will choose a steady rest and lane. Up to 20 shooters at a time. Target Scores – If your shot breaks the white line of a circle you will receive the lesser ring score.
1. Pistol – Shooters will shoot 3 rounds within 1 minute at a Silhouette Target from 15 yards.
2. Rifle - Shooters will shoot 3 rounds within 1 minute at an Able Target from 50 yards.
3. Rifle - Shooters will shoot 3 rounds within 1 minute at an Able Target from 100 yards.
**In the event of a tie a Rifle Shot Off of 1 rounds within 1 minute from the standing position at 100 yards will be required.
Youth Rifle Challenge – Shooters will choose a steady rest and lane. Up to 20 shooters at a time. Target Scores – If your shot breaks the white line of a circle you will receive the lesser ring score.
1. Rifle - Shooters will shoot 3 rounds within 1 minute at an Able Target from 50 yards.
**In the event of a tie a shot off of 1 rounds within 1 minute from the standing position at 50 yards will be required.
Rifle Challenge – Shooters will choose a steady rest and lane. Up to 20 shooters at a time. Target Scores – If your shot breaks the white line of a circle you will receive the lesser ring score.
1. Rifle - Shooters will shoot 3 rounds within 1 minute at an Able Target from 200 yards.
2. Rifle - Shooters will shoot 3 rounds within 1 minute at an Able Target from 300 yards.
**In the event of a tie a shot off of 1 rounds within 1 minute from the standing position at 300 yards will be required.**
