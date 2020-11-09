American Legion Howard Gardner Post 85 is hosting a Burger Bun from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at the American Legion Building, 927 Gardner Dr.
“Due to concern by the city, the annual Veterans Day Breakfast will not take place this year in Palestine,” said Ron Barnes, Vice-commander of the American Legion Howard Gardner Post 85. “The Sons of American Legion would like to recognize all of our veterans with a free hamburger lunch.”
All veterans eat free, but donations are greatly appreciated and will used for the Boys State 2021 program.
“Due to COVID-10 concerns, we will be serving our veterans dine-in or dine-out, simply pull through the circle drive and we will bring your meal to your vehicle,” Barnes said.
Hand sanitizer will be available and mask will be required for dine-in.
The Sons of American Legion set of goal of raising $5,000 for the 2021 Boys State program.
“Thirty percent of their goal has been reached, but more is needed,” said Brian Alston, acting Boys State Chairman for the American Legion Post 85.
The American Legion Boys State program will send five high school juniors to Austin to participate and compete in government activities at state levels during the summer of 2021.
American Legion Boys State is a unique education program for rising high school juniors and seniors, focusing on participating and personal experience in a model state complete with governmental bodies and elected public officials. It is designed tomorrow the structure and operation of its respective state government, while providing training in practical citizenship, leadership and character development, through a non-partisan perspective.
Each year two Boys State attendees are chosen to represent Texas go to American Legion Boys Nation in Washington D.C. The selectees will participate in Congressional duties, along-side Texas Senators.
“The American Legion believes our U.S. Government can survive only with an educated populace,” Barnes said. “By teaching our youth of tomorrow to understand and appreciate our democratic republican processes, America can remain strong and ensure our freedom for future generations.”
Those who cannot attend the Burger Burn, but would like to donate to the Boys State program can contact Brian Alston, 903-948-6931.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.