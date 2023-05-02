The Anderson County Ag Extension is hosting a free Beef Quality Assurance Certification Training Tuesday, May 16.
BQA is a program that provides systematic information to US Beef producers of how good husbandry techniques can be coupled with accepted scientific knowledge to raise cattle under optimum management conditions.
Topics for the May 16 training include Residue Avoidance, Vaccine Handling, Proper Injection Technique, Genetic Selection, Environmental Stewardship, Cattle Handling and Welfare.
If you have an expired BQA certification or you have never got your certification, here are four reasons why becoming BQA certified is a good choice:
•Uphold consumer confidence in beef.
•Enhance herd profitability through management.
•Safeguard the public image of the beef industry.
•Improve the sale of marketed beef cattle.
This Beef Quality Assurance Certification Training is being sponsored by Texas Beef Council, Texas Beef Quality Assurance, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Offices of Anderson, Cherokee, Freestone, Leon, Henderson and Houston counties.
Sign-in and registration start at 8:30 a.m. and the training is being held from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 103 at the Anderson County Annex, 703 N. Mallard in Palestine. There is no charge for this program.
Those attending are asked to register by Friday May 12 to help with the meal count.
For more information, contact education@tscra.org or call 800-242-7820 ext. 1753 or 903- 723-3735.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.