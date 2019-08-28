The 2019 winner of the Outstanding County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources is Truman Lamb from Anderson County.
Lamb was recognized during the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers’ Association’s Annual Convention, held July 18 – 20.
Lamb has served local sheep and goat producers, providing educational information on health management, feeds and nutrition, breeds and cross breeding programs, internal parasite control, predator management, and marketing strategies.
Sheep production in Anderson County consists mostly of hair sheep breeds, ranging from small operations to enterprises with more than 4,000 head. Meat goats are also produced here.
Many Anderson County producers are new to the sheep and goat industry. For the past four years, Lamb has organized and accompanied producers to the Texas Sheep and Goat Expo in San Angelo.
The producer group also participates in the annual Sheep and Goat Field Day at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, prior to the Expo.
These events have kept Lamb abreast of new technologies. Producers who accompany Lamb learn from the programs, while networking with other Texas producers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.