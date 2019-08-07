Anderson County law enforcement stopped a burglary Tuesday on the Anderson/Houston County Line Road.
Chief Deputy Troy Black said a burglary alarm activated at a residence in the 2000 block of ACR 174 at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Deputies Taylor Farmer and Keri Bell were dispatched to the residence; County Constable David Franklin also responded.
Franklin arrived first, advising dispatch he could hear noise in the house through an open door, followed by a white male coming to the door with a rifle in his hands. The man saw Franklin and ducked back into the house.
When deputies arrived, Franklin had the male – identified as 18-year-old Manuel Ramirez – on the ground at gunpoint.
Deputy Jimmy Chambers also responded to the call.
Deputies took Ramirez into custody, after a brief struggle, and took a pistol Ramirez had in his pocket.
Department of Public Safety Trooper January Jones responded to the call and was about to enter the home with the deputies and Constable to find the second suspect, when Farmer saw a white male running from the home into a pasture across the road.
Bell and Farmer detained the 15-year-old male without incident.
Ramiez was taken to the Anderson County Jail and charged with burglar of habitation, a second-degree felony; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; theft of a firearm, a state jail felony; evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; and other related charges.
A bond had not yet been set on Wednesday afternoon.
The minor was taken to the Anderson County Juvenile Detention Center, where he was booked and finger-printed. His mother was notified that he would be taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center in Longview.
