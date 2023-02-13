The Anderson County Commissioners Court met in regular session Monday morning with a lengthy agenda, much of which was devoted to addressing staffing and retention at the Anderson County Jail and Sheriff’s Office.
County Judge Carey McKinney started the meeting with a presentation illustrating the costs associated with ongoing staff shortages within the Sheriff’s Department and the jail.
“I’m trying to think outside the box to help get the department some relief,” McKinney said. “What we’ve been doing just isn’t working.”
During his presentation McKinney proposed a $5,000 sign-on bonus, payable in two increments. The first $2500 payment would be made following field training and the second after completing one year with the department.
Sheriff Rudy Flores was asked to give his opinion on the plan following some discussion by the court.
“I personally don’t feel as if this is the best plan,” Flores said. “Current experienced employees would be exempt from this bonus program and it isn’t fair to them. Their loyalty and hard work would seemingly be ignored while new and inexperienced employees receive the incentive. I would like to see some further options before moving forward.”
Flores went on to suggest a step-pay program that would see experienced employees, both current and new, receive incentives for their experience. The current structure has all employees at the same pay scale regardless of experience.
The item was tabled following a suggestion by Commissioner Rashad Mims to hold a workshop with the Sheriff and Commissioners to discuss further options.
Following the discussion, the court welcomed three new deputies, Justin Williams, Brett Witten and Bailey Whittford, all recent graduates East Texas Police Academy. Williams was named Top Graduate in Physical Training, Whittford was the top shooter for the class and both Whitford and Witten shot over 96% in both daytime and nighttime shooting exercises.
“Overall the Deputies showed very very well for our county,” Flores said. “They are going to make a great addition to our Sheriff’s Office.”
Sheriff Flores was presented with a “Patriotic Employer” award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense.
Flores presented five “Life Saving Awards” for recent actions at the jail which resulted in an inmate being revived from cardiac arrest. Receiving the awards were Sgt. Mason Couch, Deputies Dale Linebaugh and Kyle Austin and nurses Jerrilyn Bowman and Alicia Simmons.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items,
• an addendum to the contract between Anderson County and Crossroads Family Clinic for indigent healthcare,
• a service contract with Carrier for all HVAC units at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex,
• the annual contract between Anderson County and Volunteer Fire Departments in Tennessee Colony and Montalba,
• reimbursements for equipment for Tennessee Colony, Elkhart and Neches Volunteer Fire Departments paid from the American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• designation of Emergency Management vehicle as an emergency vehicle for the purpose of displaying lights,
• a contract for purchase of property located at 308 Gammage St. in Elkhart in the amount of $7,624.81,
• a correction of the difference of mileage on County Roads 2203, 2204 and 2205 due to City of Palestine annexation in 2011.
• an update to resolutions for FY23 Violence Against Women Act, Victims of Crime Act and Justice Assistance Grant.
• And an amendment to the 2023 budget regarding the District Attorney’s Drug Forfeiture Salary Schedule and approval of Amendment 19.
